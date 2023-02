HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed.

Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm.

Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time.

