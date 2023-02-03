Suspect in disappearance of Dallas Zoo tamarin monkeys is arrested at an aquarium, NBC News reports

FILE - The entrance to the Dallas Zoo in Dallas is pictured on June 3, 2008. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated, including fences being cut and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture in the past few weeks. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

DALLAS – Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo, authorities said Friday.

Tips from the public led investigators to Davion Irvin, who was tracked down at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits on Thursday, Dallas police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said in a statement.

As officers approached Irvin, he got on to a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train before he was taken into custody near the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, police said.

