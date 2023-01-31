Missing monkeys and more: All the suspicious occurrences at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has been the site of several strange episodes involving missing and dead animals this month.
These incidents at the zoo, which are under investigation by the Dallas Police Department, have involved a clouded leopard, a vulture, and two emperor tamarin monkeys.
Scroll below for a look at all the suspicious incidents that have occurred at the zoo in the last few weeks.
- Jan. 13 - Nova, a female clouded leopard, disappeared from her enclosure, prompting a “Code Blue” alert at the zoo, which indicates that a non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat. After a daylong search, Nova was found on zoo grounds. Officials described a tear in her habitat as “suspicious.” Sgt. Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department said that crime scene investigators had determined that the tear in Nova’s enclosure had been made intentionally.
- Jan. 14 - The Dallas Police Department said in a statement that after the cut was found in the clouded leopard’s enclosure zoo workers showed investigators a similar tear in a habitat at the zoo for langur monkeys. The monkeys were found safe inside the habitat. The department said it was investigating the tear in the enclosure as a “criminal mischief offense.”
- Jan. 22 - An endangered vulture named Pin died at the zoo in what officials described as “unusual” circumstances. The zoo said it had alerted the Dallas Police Department of the death of the vulture. “The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss,” the zoo said. “The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes.” The zoo said that it had added additional security cameras and increased overnight security.
- Jan. 30 - The zoo said that two of its emperor tamarin monkeys were apparently taken. Zoo officials said “it was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised” and reported the breach to the Dallas Police Department. Investigators confirmed the cut in the enclosure was intentional. Police said in a statement that it’s believed the monkeys were taken from the enclosure and added that they were searching for a person of interest in the case.