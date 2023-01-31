Missing monkeys and more: All the suspicious occurrences at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has been the site of several strange episodes involving missing and dead animals this month.

These incidents at the zoo, which are under investigation by the Dallas Police Department, have involved a clouded leopard, a vulture, and two emperor tamarin monkeys.

Jan. 13 - Nova, a female - Nova, a female clouded leopard disappeared from her enclosure, prompting a “Code Blue” alert at the zoo, which indicates that a non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat. After a daylong search, Nova was found on zoo grounds. Officials described a tear in her habitat as “suspicious.” Sgt. Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police Department said that crime scene investigators had determined that the tear in Nova’s enclosure had been made intentionally.

This image provided by the Dallas Zoo, a clouded leopard named Nova rests on a tree limb in an enclosure at the Dallas Zoo. Nova, a missing clouded leopard, shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds. (Dallas Zoo via AP)