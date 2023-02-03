Man who led officers on chase, killed 2 women after crashing into Uber in 2020 found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers say

According to deputies, they were chasing a vehicle after the driver, who has been identified as 45-year-old Brian Okeith Tatum, reportedly ran a red light.

HOUSTON – A man accused of crashing into an Uber vehicle and killing two women while leading police on a chase in northeast Houston in 2020 was found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers announced.

Brian Okeith Tatum, 47, was found guilty in the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar Thursday in the 351st District Court. According to Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers, a jury deliberated for 39 minutes. The punishment phase reportedly begins Friday.

The crash happened on Sept. 19, 2020, at the intersection of Jensen and Parker around 11:30 p.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were chasing a vehicle after a driver, who was identified as Tatum, ran a red light. According to HPD, the pursuit came to an end when Tatum crashed into an Uber driver in a silver Honda and killed DeLeon and Salazar, who were in the back seats. Tatum was going over 100 mph, investigators said.

While Tatum was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the women died from their injuries.

Kahan said Tatum is facing 25 years to life in prison.

Tatum reportedly has an extensive criminal record.