Armed man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia, MCSO says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to Oak Crossing at about 12:45 a.m.

According to investigators, deputies were met by an armed man in his 60′s. The man was shot in the abdomen by deputies and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition, MCSO said.

Detectives are currently at the scene trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.