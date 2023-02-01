KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Crosby HS senior Shelby Kouba participated in more than 20 organizations while maintaining 3.8 GPA. She’s now headed to Texas A&M

The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at Crosby High School in Crosby Independent School District.

CROSBY, Texas – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at Crosby High School in Crosby Independent School District.

While maintaining a 3.8 GPA and ranking number nine in her class, Kouba somehow still found time to participate in a number of clubs and organizations throughout her high school career. To name a few, Kouba was a part of the National Honors Society, the Crosby Cheer Team, and dozens more.

She also participated in several agriculture events around the Crosby and Houston area to help her become closer to reaching her goal of working for the industry that she says helps “feed and sustains our society.”

Kouba has plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station to pursue a degree in Agribusiness and Agricultural communications. She said she wants to become a public relations manager for the food production industry.

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

Shelby Kouba (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Shelby Kouba in the video player at the top of this article.