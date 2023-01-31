Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Tomball High School

The Tomball Police Department is asking for help locating Anthony Reyes. He was last seen today, 01/30/2023 leaving school. Please contact the Tomball Police Department at 281-290-1300 if you know where Anthony is.

TOMBALL, Texas – Tomball police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who they say was last seen Monday afternoon at Tomball High School.

Anthony Reyes was reportedly last seen around 2:45 p.m. leaving Tomball High School. Although authorities do not believe Reyes is in immediate danger, they do want to know his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about where Reyes is located is asked to call the Tomball Police Department at 281-290-1300.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 are all searching for the teen.