Driver killed in head-on collision in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – A driver is dead after a head-on collision in Spring Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 19400 block of Kuykendahl Road.

According to HCSO, a man named Robert Charles Hawkins was operating a black Ford Ranger pickup truck in the area when a man was driving a red Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck southbound with a female passenger at the same time.

According to deputies, Hawkins’ vehicle crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes, causing him to drive the wrong way on the roadway and collide with the red Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Hawkins was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries from the crash, investigators said.

Deputies said the occupants of the Silverado were treated and released from a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.