More than 26,000 signed up for spot on Houston Public Housing waitlist so far

HOUSTON – The Houston Housing Authority opened applications for a spot on its waitlist for public housing on Jan. 15, 2023, and as of Friday, the agency says more than 26,000 people have submitted applications.

“The first day we had over 6,000 applicants. Right now, it has over 26,000. So, that’s just evidence that there is a major need for affordable housing,” said David A. Northern Sr., president and chief executive officer of Houston Housing Authority.

The HHA is accepting applications for the following sites:

Bellerive Senior Apartments

Cuney Homes

Ewing Apartments

Independence Heights

Kennedy Place

Irvington Village

Kelly Village

Lyerly Senior Apartments

Heatherbrook

Lincoln Park

Applicants will be selected by a new, computer-randomized lottery for placement on the public housing waitlist and will be screened for eligibility and preferences when their application comes up.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 pm CST. You can apply here: https://hha.myhousing.com/Account/Login

A list of frequently asked questions can be found here.