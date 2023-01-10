Houston Houston Authority waitlist: When it will open, how to apply and what to expect

Selection – The selection process corresponds to the apartment vacancy rate. Applicants are chosen based on a random lottery selection according to preferences, location, bedroom size, accessibility needs, household size, income, and program availability. Once an individual or family has been selected by the HHA, they will be notified by email and/or mail. It is important that you maintain accurate contact information and update your application as necessary through the online portal. In your selection letter, you will also be advised of the next steps needed in order to continue the application process. If you do not respond to the selection notification, your file will be closed after 14 business days.

Standard Screening – Once an applicant is selected for housing, the process involves an in-depth examination of the applicant’s background history in order to determine their suitability for The HHA Public Housing. Specifically, The HHA will conduct criminal and financial background checks on all household members. Additional screenings related to federal program rental history, including evictions and debt owed, will also be conducted. Based on this screening, HHA may deny admission to any applicant whose previous documented conduct may have a detrimental effect on other residents or on the public housing environment. These standard screening procedures are intended to protect the safety of our current residents and property.

