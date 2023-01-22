Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena; no injuries reported

PASADENA, Texas – At least a dozen units were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to officials.

The fire broke out at the Linda Vista Apartments located at 701 Preston Ave.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, at least 12 units were affected and a roof collapsed.

Firefighters worked to evacuate residents while attacking the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not known.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.