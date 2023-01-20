Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community

HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions.

“WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s children, families, and homeless individuals,” a news release from the organization said. “The organization’s Resale Store serves to provide gently used goods at an affordable price range, while also using the income from sales to fund its programs to help families in crisis.”

People interested in donating to the WHAM Resale Store can donate their items at 3100 Rogerdale Dr. Houston, TX 77042, any day Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. WHAM Resale can also pickup larger donations within a 25-mile radius.

“Any donation of items to the WHAM Resale Store would benefit us greatly, as we rely on the income to fund our programs that serve Houston’s low-income community,” Mercedes Santos-Garay, director of Development and Communications, is quoted as saying in the news release. “Though the highs of COVID-19 are over, the effects of the pandemic have left a heavy imprint on the people we serve. The demand for food, rent and utility assistance continues being very high, but we’re only able to help so much when our store is so low on inventory. We welcome any assistance from individuals, companies, churches, and community organizations willing to help.”

Those who are interested in donating may drop items off at the address above or contact Janet Ramirez at janet.ramirez@whamministries.org to schedule a pickup.

