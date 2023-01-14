‘It hits different when you’re a Black woman’: Community activists call out Kim Ogg for standing by ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ prosecutor Waymond Wesley II

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Cries for removal are growing for the TikTok star who sits in a position of power in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after what many are calling his “racist” and “sexist” social media posts targeting Black women have come to light.

Waymond Wesley II, aka “WaymoTheGod” or “ChefWay” is a prosecutor under District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The popular Houston-based TikTok chef got millions of views for his recipes, like Oxtail pasta. However, his recent disparaging remarks against Black women are what have caused him to go viral in a negative way.

Waymond Wesley II, aka “WaymoTheGod” and “ChefWay” (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Newly resurfaced tweets show Wesley harassing and attacking Black women, seemingly simply for the color of their skin. Ironically, he is also an African American.

In tweets from 2015 and 2016, Wesley, writing under a now-deleted account, @WaymoTheGod, is accused of posting a barrage of negative comments about dark skin and fuller-figured body types. He also compared Black women to trash.

He is in a relationship with what appears to be an Asian woman, and people make it clear, they don’t care what type of woman he prefers. The issue, many say, is the fear that, as a prosecutor, he could hold the power to try and intentionally harm the women he appeared to express disgust for.

Twitter users reacting to the tweets called them colorist, anti-Black and misogynistic.

You commented on one of my pics on my old account and said my dark skin made me ugly, I was in high school. Called me all types of butterface. You said if I was light skinned I’d look better. Now you’re a chef? That’s crazy. https://t.co/iMtA18VCzv pic.twitter.com/FHnyQmSGQs — Thebaglady (@IamHogoe) January 9, 2023

Wesley acknowledged that he made the comments but dismissed them as the way he felt during a different stage of his life. He implied that the statements were reflective of how he felt about Black women in the past, but not today.

In a post to his social media sites, Wesley wrote: “To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life when I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”

According to the State Bar of Texas, Wesley has been licensed to practice law since Jan. 2021. He joined the Harris County D.A.’s office in March 2021.

Commenters on social media tagged Ogg and the Harris County D.A. Office, calling for Wesley to be fired. They are questioning if he should be trusted, not believing that his alleged racism would allow him to treat Black women fairly in a court of law.

Just know if you’re a Black woman in some trouble in Harris County and Waymond Wesley is on the prosecution, get a good lawyer sis. Your chances of being incarcerated with a lengthy sentence just increased significantly https://t.co/DItnsReKci pic.twitter.com/jO8w37dTC9 — Miss Tee ✨ (@MisguidedTee) January 11, 2023

His boss, however, does. Ogg is dismissing the demands for Wesley to be let go and released a statement publicly supporting him.

“We recently learned of comments he made on social media posts nearly seven years ago. These posts were inappropriate and offensive and do not reflect my values or those of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Wesley has explained that these posts came during a period in which he was struggling with serious personal issues, including alcohol addiction. Prior to joining our office, Mr. Wesley went through treatment and has worked with the State Bar of Texas to resolve his issues. His recovery is ongoing. I am a believer in second chances, and Mr. Wesley has conducted himself professionally since joining our staff. I am confident that will continue,” Ogg said.

People in the community are asking Ogg to investigate the situation further.

Dr. Candice Matthews, with the Rainbow Push Coalition, Quanell X, chairman of the New Black Panther Nation) and members from the Brazoria County NAACP, Houston Rising, and other civil rights organizations, held a news conference Friday calling out Ogg’s decision.

“I blame him for his opinions, but I don’t blame him for the position that we are in right now because he has stated his bias,” Lonnie Johnson, a speaker at the news conference, said. “My fight is not with him; my fight is with Kim Ogg. I say to her, there is no way that you can have a young man who has put a picture of a Black woman next to trash and says, ‘I can’t tell the difference’ and say there is no bias with that individual.”

@kimoggforda the Fact that you Believe in Second Chances is Good However Waymond Wesley Hatred for African American Women is Galling you need to go Over Every Case this Individual has Played a Part in Because His Hate has Blinded his Judgement And it has Real Life Consequences — Resonate then Pivot (@MeResonate) January 13, 2023

This is Kim Ogg, the D.A. who doesn't have an issue with Waymond Wesley II, known as Chef Way, saying Black women should be used as punching bags. "It was 7 years ago! He's healed! Put him in charge of Black women's lives!!!" pic.twitter.com/9n4tR9BbOj — Caroleeena (@Caroleeenalala) January 11, 2023

“This is not the first time that Kim Ogg has upheld a travesty against Black women. We need to be aware and recuse going forward. This man actually took it upon himself to hunt Black women on social media,” a woman introduced as Mrs. Webber said. “He was not responding to an attack. He was not responding to a question, a comment or anything like that. He took it upon himself to seek out Black women and attack and harass them in such a way that many Black women, content creators, have shut down their accounts because of his attacks.

Webber went on to say, “Kim Ogg can be a woman, but it hits different when you are a Black woman and it is not for Kim Ogg to say what is and is not forgivable when there is a crime, a prejudice committed against one of us.”

Even though Ogg is standing by Wesley’s side, businesses are distancing themselves. The CEO of Anova Culinary tweeted they were cutting ties with him “ASAP” because he does not represent the company’s values. Other brands are also ending their affiliations with Wesley.

Dr. Matthews had a message for Ogg.

“In 2024, we will find you at the polls,” she said.

She then led the crowd in a chant: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, this sexist prosecutor got to go!”

Wesley did not respond to KPRC’s requests for comment.