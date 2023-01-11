Harris County prosecutor who moonlights as popular TikTok chef taking heat for tweets about Black women

HOUSTON – A popular Houston-based TikTok chef is under fire, accused of harassing and attacking Black women in a series of newly resurfaced tweets.

Waymond Wesley II, known as Chef Way on social media, is also a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

In tweets from 2015 and 2016, Wesley, writing under a now-deleted account, @WaymoTheGod, is accused of disparaging and insulting Black women.

In various posts, Wesley makes negative comments about dark skin and body types and compares Black women to trash.

Twitter users reacting to the tweets called them colorist, anti-Black and misogynistic.

In a post to his social media sites, Wesley wrote: “To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life when I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”

According to the State Bar of Texas, Wesley has been licensed to practice law since January 2021. He joined the Harris County D.A.’s office in March 2021.

Several people posted online and to the Harris County D.A. office’s twitter accounts calling for him to be fired.

In a statement on Tuesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg indicated support for Wesley.

“We recently learned of comments he made on social media posts nearly seven years ago. These posts were inappropriate and offensive and do not reflect my values or those of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Wesley has explained that these posts came during a period in which he was struggling with serious personal issues, including alcohol addiction. Prior to joining our office, Mr. Wesley went through treatment and has worked with the State Bar of Texas to resolve his issues. His recovery is ongoing. I am a believer in second chances, and Mr. Wesley has conducted himself professionally since joining our staff. I am confident that will continue,” Ogg said.

It appears Wesley lost one brand partnership as a result of the old tweets. The CEO of Anova Culinary tweeted they were cutting ties with Wesley “ASAP” because he did not represent the company’s values.

Wesley did not respond to KPRC’s requests for comment.