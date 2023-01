One person has died and another has been hospitalized after the multi-vehicle crash on the Eastex Freeway at Beltway 8

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle vehicle on the Eastex Freeway at the Beltway 8 exit Monday night.

Houston police responded to the crash around 7:50 p.m.

Officers said one person was killed in the crash, which involved at least five other vehicles. One person was transported to the hospital.

All mainlanes are currently closed, drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.