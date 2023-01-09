$50K bond set for Louisiana teen charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 20-year-old Cypress man, Precinct 4 says

CYPRESS, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies provided an update Thursday on a hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old Cypress man in November.

The nearly 2-month investigation has led to the capture of 17-year-old Destin Quintero, who resides in the New Orleans area. Investigators said Quintero caused the crash that killed Caleb Rickenbacher, Constable Mark Herman said.

According to investigators, on Nov. 19, 2022, Quintero broke into eight to 10 vehicles in a hotel parking lot near the intersection of the Grand Parkway and Holzwarth Road. He was driving a stolen blue 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee away from the scene when he struck Rickenbacher and his girlfriend, Christina Diaz, who was riding in the passenger’s seat.

Quintero reportedly jumped out of the wrecked vehicle and ran into the Sydney Harbor neighborhood in northwest Harris County.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Quintero running down the sidewalk wearing a backpack.

During the investigation, Pct. 4′s high tech crime unit analyzed a cellphone that was possibly left by the suspect in the wrecked vehicle, which led to investigators identifying Quintero as the suspect in the case.

Constable Herman announced that Quintero will be indicted on a felony to stop and render aid. He reportedly turned himself in over the weekend at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office where he will be interviewed and his DNA will be collected for evidence from the scene.

Caleb’s parents, Garry and Melissa Rickenbacher, were also in attendance at the press conference and were filled with emotions as the constable announced the indictment.

The couple said they are thankful for the thorough investigation and hours committed from the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

“God was really looking out for my family,” Gary said. “Our prayers have been answered so far.”