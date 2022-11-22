‘There is forgiveness’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash asks suspect to come forward

CYPRESS, Texas – The parents of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend pleaded for the driver responsible to come forward.

“Living with this guilt for the rest of your life will destroy you — and there is forgiveness. There is forgiveness through Jesus Christ,” said Melissa Rickenbacher, mother of Caleb Rickenbacher, 20.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cypress Rosehill and Huffmeister at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Harris County Precinct Four Constable’s Office. Rickenbacher’s parents said the other car involved was stolen. Authorities believe the driver ran away after hitting Rickenbacher and his girlfriend, Christina Diaz, who was in the passenger’s seat.

“He loved me,” Diaz explained through tears from her hospital bed Monday.

“He would always make sure I knew he would always protect me,” Diaz continued.

Diaz said she ruptured an intestine and had bruising on some organs. Diaz said she survived the crush because Rickenbacher swerved to protect her.

“My car kinda just went flying over the road and Caleb just took all the impact,” Diaz said.

The couple had left a nearby Jack in the Box and was headed back to Rickenbacher’s parents’ home, but never made it.

His loved ones Monday turned to their memories for healing, remembering a caring man who went out of his way to help others.

“He was the most unselfish person I think you’ll know,” said Gary Rickenbacher, Caleb’s father.

Anyone with information that could lead to the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call Harris County Precinct Four Constables Office, or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.