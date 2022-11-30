Video shows suspected hit-and-run driver running through NW Harris County neighborhood after deadly crash, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities released a surveillance video of a suspected hit-and-run driver running through a northwest Harris County neighborhood shortly after a deadly crash on Nov. 19.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said in a news release that a major crash was reported in the 15600 block of Cypress Rosehill Road.

As a result of the crash, one person was killed and another was seriously injured, authorities said in the news release.

Herman’s office said the suspect was driving a blue 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen from a hotel parking lot near the intersection of the Grand Parkway and Holzwarth Road. Authorities said investigators believe the suspect also broke into several vehicles in the parking lot prior to stealing the Jeep.

After authorities said the man caused this crash, he ran into the Sydney Harbor neighborhood in northwest Harris County. Surveillance video shows the suspected driver running down the sidewalk wearing a backpack.

Herman’s office made this request: “If anyone recognizes this person’s running style or may have noticed anything in or around the Sydney Harbor neighborhood or the hotel in the early-morning hours of Nov. 19, please contact...Herman’s Office at 281-376-3472.”