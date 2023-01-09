66º

Snake on a plane? Boa constrictor found by TSA agent at airport; traveler claims snake was her emotional support pet

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Snake (lower right corner) inside a carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. (TSA)

TAMPA, Florida – It seems like TSA agents can’t catch a break during bag checks at the airport. From cats, dogs, raw chicken -- and now, snakes?

TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, tweeted a photo of a boa constrictor who was in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport in December.

According to the tweet, the woman claimed the snake was her emotional support pet.

Farbstein said when TSA agents notified the airline, they responded that there was not going to be a snake on their plane.

TSA also reminded travelers the rules to follow with a pet:

  • Notify the airline you’re traveling with an animal
  • Remove the pet from the bag/carrier
  • Send all items, including empty bags/carriers through the x-ray machine

