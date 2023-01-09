Snake on a plane? Boa constrictor found by TSA agent at airport; traveler claims snake was her emotional support pet

TAMPA, Florida – It seems like TSA agents can’t catch a break during bag checks at the airport. From cats, dogs, raw chicken -- and now, snakes?
TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, tweeted a photo of a boa constrictor who was in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport in December.
According to the tweet, the woman claimed the snake was her emotional support pet.
Farbstein said when TSA agents notified the airline, they responded that there was not going to be a snake on their plane.
TSA also reminded travelers the rules to follow with a pet:
- Notify the airline you’re traveling with an animal
- Remove the pet from the bag/carrier
- Send all items, including empty bags/carriers through the x-ray machine
Snake on a plane? This is a @TSA X-ray of Bartholomew, a boa constrictor who was in a traveler's carry-on bag at @FlyTPA last month. Woman claimed the snake was her emotional support pet. TSA notified the airline, which ruled that there was not going to be a snake on their plane! pic.twitter.com/kSg6YeRluU— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 6, 2023