🔒PHOTOS: Wild TSA finds in 2022 -- See the items claimed from people’s luggage over the year

HOUSTON – It’s amazing what people try to bring through their luggage or on their person through airports.

Gun in a turkey? Check. Dagger in a hairbrush? Check. Knife shaped like a gun? Check.

Yes, all that and more in this gathering of tweets from the ever-entertaining Twitter account from the Transportation Security Administration in 2022.

So, without further ado, here are some of the interesting things people tried to bring through the nation’s airports.

Taking flight for the holidays? Be sure to check your travel bags for prohibited items. Don’t be like this passenger @FlyROA and leave a firearm in your carry-on. Guns and ammo must always be placed in checked bags. Proper packaging info here: https://t.co/Zm2XnoJeoF pic.twitter.com/C7mL3Wt5ht — TSA (@TSA) November 16, 2022

There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made this very raw find. We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. So, don’t wing it, you'll find all the proper packaging info here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/BpdbEwwouX — TSA (@TSA) November 7, 2022

Don't be like this passenger @Reagan_Airport and leave your gun in a carry-on. Become more seasoned in travel knowledge and properly package your firearm in checked bags. And don't forget to declare it with your airline. Learn more here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/fjOd1ixqGh — TSA (@TSA) November 4, 2022

This hairy situation led to a brush dagger discovery in security. Whether you're traveling with cousin Itt or not, daggers are not allowed in a carry-on bag. Take a jab at using our "What can I bring?" tool before you fly to the next Addams' reunion: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs pic.twitter.com/dZQuvOa4yX — TSA (@TSA) October 31, 2022

It’s #Halloween, but here’s a real head scratcher! This skull was left behind at a security checkpoint. Scared you left something behind during screening? Click the link to search for airport contact options: https://t.co/ytxaJJT6mh pic.twitter.com/yC1ZQL30tS — TSA (@TSA) October 26, 2022

Packing a firearm for travel? It doesn’t belong in an arm sling you’re wearing in an attempt to get through security! This weapon was loaded with 14 rounds of ammo. Learn how to properly pkg guns and ammunition here: https://t.co/s6SDKTms29 #Firearms #Ammo #TravelingWithAFirearm pic.twitter.com/0u5wzG6HmA — TSA (@TSA) October 19, 2022

Need a close shave but don’t want to check a bag? Disposable and electric razors are good to go in carry-on bags. Straight and safety razors with a blade must be packed in checked bags. Visit our cutting-edge “What Can I Bring?” tool for more: https://t.co/9BWq1Alcp0 #NoBeardDay pic.twitter.com/iodEpuCQKj — TSA (@TSA) October 18, 2022

#TBT to a time when our @PHXSkyHarbor officers found this knife hidden in a passenger’s bra. It’s never a cutting-edge idea to go through security with your #knives on your person or in your carry-on bag. Find more support on this topic here: https://t.co/63t8BwqYfj pic.twitter.com/vMMH8kbhds — TSA (@TSA) October 13, 2022

We can't bear for your stuffed friends to be left behind during your travels on #NationalTeddyBearDay! Double check for your belongings before you head to the gate. Check out https://t.co/Dc3TizoJkp for help with #LostAndFound items. Click here: https://t.co/130wKVjND7 pic.twitter.com/uTG21SRRgN — TSA (@TSA) October 12, 2022

Here’s a throwback to when our officers discovered this bud omen at @FlySEA. Although knives are not allowed in your carry-on bag, an artfully concealed one could get you in a lot of trouble! Learn what to leaf behind using our "What can I bring?" tool. https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs pic.twitter.com/uGloq90W5D — TSA (@TSA) October 3, 2022

We're not kitten, someone really brought this to the airport. If your cat keychain doubles as a self defense weapon, please make sure it's not in your carry-on bag before you get to the security checkpoint. Check out our "What Can I Bring?" tool for more: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs pic.twitter.com/zIgfFAUyib — TSA (@TSA) September 23, 2022

#TravelTip: Empty your bags before packing them! Our officers continue to discover firearms in carry-on bags. Don’t be like this passenger @fly_BUR airport. #Firearms and #ammo must be properly packaged and placed in checked bags. More on this, here: https://t.co/Zm2XnosbmF pic.twitter.com/jmFiHHNkOJ — TSA (@TSA) September 20, 2022

Shiver me timbers! Don’t be like this passenger @AlbanyAirport and leave your knives or blades in a carry-on bag. Always place your cutlass, daggers and hilts in checked bags. Find more swashbuckling info on what can or can’t go: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs #TalkLikeAPirateDay pic.twitter.com/U0Pyl7WfCy — TSA (@TSA) September 19, 2022

.@TSA removed these 3 electric cattle prods from a man's carry-on guitar case at @Dulles_Airport yesterday. (He was permitted to repack them into a checked bag.) Sometimes people get the feeling that they are being herded through airports, but this is certainly no solution! pic.twitter.com/GiDLCmD0d3 — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) September 14, 2022

A traveler left his prosthetic leg at a @TSA checkpoint at @Reagan_Airport recently. (Yes, I'm completely serious.) He contacted TSA Lost & Found and it was returned. Turns out he’s a salesman of these devices and left it behind when he was running late for his flight. pic.twitter.com/KkbPK2vvYi — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) September 12, 2022

This is a rather sticky situation. Don’t be like this passenger @PITairport and hide your THC carts in peanut butter. REMEMBER: Ganja and certain #cannabis infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law. More here: https://t.co/mpDMAVe7lq pic.twitter.com/tewcDPmJ1R — TSA (@TSA) September 13, 2022

Want to travel with a spiked brass knuckle purse? Don’t be like this passenger @FlyElPaso_ and leave it in your carry-on. All self-defense weapons must be placed in a checked bag. Ask your airline for their rules as well. More on what can or can’t go here: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs pic.twitter.com/VV77Y3aUbu — TSA (@TSA) September 6, 2022

What do 5 knives and a firearm have in common? They don’t belong in a carry-on. Don’t be like this passenger @PHLairport! Place all knives and guns in checked bags. Visit the following link for more info on how to properly package a firearm and ammunition: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/9THRUKqJWq — TSA (@TSA) August 31, 2022

If you're the individual who recently left their "Letters to My Love" at a @TSA checkpoint at @BWI_Airport, we very much want to reunite you with your keepsake. These touching hand-written notes should be treasured. Please contact TSA at https://t.co/mnPs9cd6QD. pic.twitter.com/nriAFexu0o — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) August 25, 2022

We have to snub our nose at this packing choice. Don’t be like this passenger @SATairport and leave your firearm and ammo in a carry-on bag. If you’re flying with #guns or #ammo, they need to be properly packaged and placed in a checked bag. More here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/SXGgk79Kbk — TSA (@TSA) August 22, 2022

.@TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this .22 caliber single shot firearm Saturday afternoon. This was the 17th firearm detected at a BOS security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/HL2QZ8RuEr — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) August 14, 2022

If you’re in need of a mobility aid they’re good to go. However, don’t be like this passenger @ANCairport. All knives, even those hidden in a cane must be packed in checked bags. Need more info on traveling with an assistive device? Visit: https://t.co/2gHtzoSBOE #TSACares pic.twitter.com/wbm18xEauy — TSA (@TSA) August 10, 2022

No need to look in a book to know this is a no-go. Knives aren’t permitted in carry-on bags, artfully concealing them won’t help either! Don’t be like this passenger @GNVairport. Place knives in your checked bags. More: https://t.co/JTjv0G8CPl #BookLoversDay pic.twitter.com/uDl0NXPyq0 — TSA (@TSA) August 9, 2022

This passenger flying to Turkey suffered the agony of de-feet at the hands of our officers @EWRairport. If you’re flying with #guns or #firearm parts, they need to be properly packaged as a checked bag in a hard-sided lockable container. More here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/4LWnNj9mMd — TSA (@TSA) August 4, 2022

Are you thinking maybe it’s make believe? This isn’t something we’d make-up! Don’t be like this passenger @LGAAirport and leave a knife in your carry-on. #Knives should be placed in checked bags. For more sharp tips, check out our “What Can I Bring?” tool: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs pic.twitter.com/Yo3E9jIKch — TSA (@TSA) July 29, 2022

Here’s a flashback to when somebody found a unique way to catch some sleep @flySEA. Hammocks are good to go in any bag. However, it's best to check with the local airport authority before hanging your suspended sleeping bag. Questions? @AskTSA has your answers! #HammockDay pic.twitter.com/G5u6FRxWjO — TSA (@TSA) July 22, 2022

We have a dual problem here! If you have a replica #firearm or a #knife don’t be like this passenger @Dulles_Airport and leave them in your carry-on. Knives and replica weapons need to be placed in a checked bag. Questions? @AskTSA has your answers. #AskTSA pic.twitter.com/dwPPjMNdIx — TSA (@TSA) July 18, 2022

VIDEO: These items found @EWRAirport don’t belong in carry-on bags. Guns and brass knuckles go in checked bags. Unloaded firearms need to be properly packaged and placed in a hard-sided lockable container. More on that here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 #Firearms #Unloaded pic.twitter.com/AgsA0CEnzr — TSA (@TSA) July 13, 2022

BREAKING: In first 6 months of 2022, @TSA detected more than 3,000 guns at checkpoints nationwide. On average, TSA is stopping 17 guns at checkpoints daily. At that pace, the number of guns detected will pass the current annual record of 5,972 guns stopped, which was set in 2021. pic.twitter.com/vJglJvKIdV — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) July 6, 2022

Let’s cycle through this topic once more. If you have a #knife, it needs to be placed in a checked bag. Don’t be like this passenger @AlbanyAirport and leave it in your carry-on. Check out our “#WhatCanIBring?” tool for more: https://t.co/9BWq1ACfr0 pic.twitter.com/qJzqngTIeG — TSA (@TSA) July 5, 2022

Don’t be like this passenger @SyracuseAirport. Leave your bottle rockets, fountains and sparklers at home. FIREWORKS of any kind, are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. For more on what can or can’t go, visit: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs #4thOfJuly #FireWorks #WhatCanIBring pic.twitter.com/go0fjWEjxf — TSA (@TSA) July 1, 2022

Need your utility blade at your destination? Don’t be like this passenger @LGAAirport and put it under your shoe insert! Knives, blades and other sharp objects need to be placed in checked bags. Find more on what can or can’t go here: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs pic.twitter.com/7xTJrCMVIk — TSA (@TSA) June 28, 2022

What can slow down the security process for you and others? Leaving a real or replica grenade in your bag! These items are always treated like the real thing until proven otherwise. Don’t be like this passenger @SyracuseAirport. Leave these items at home. Questions? @AskTSA! pic.twitter.com/TerDwiB6fk — TSA (@TSA) June 13, 2022

If you’re in need of a cane when traveling, they’re allowed through security. However, don’t be like this passenger @Reagan_Airport. Make sure your cane doesn’t have a sword or dagger hidden within it. More on traveling with mobility aids here: https://t.co/QDj6GGJ9QG #TSACares pic.twitter.com/AHPkvTnAjo — TSA (@TSA) May 31, 2022

Where do 9 boxes of ammunition belong? Not in your carry-on! Don’t be like this person @JFKAirport. Make sure your ammo is properly packaged and placed in a checked bag. For more bullet points on this topic, visit: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/WVo276CErD — TSA (@TSA) May 20, 2022

This isn’t considered a gem in carry-on bags. Don’t be like this passenger @LGAairport. Place all replica weapons in checked bags. Need to know more about what can or can’t go? Visit our “What Can I Bring?” tool: https://t.co/XJIdLeRWZH pic.twitter.com/NIBsB4mBNz — TSA (@TSA) May 19, 2022

#TravelTip: Empty your bags before packing them! Our officers continue to discover firearms in carry-on bags. Don’t be like this passenger @LGA airport. Firearms and ammo must be properly packaged and placed in checked bags. More on this, here: https://t.co/Zm2XnorDx7 pic.twitter.com/NVNsN2rkRS — TSA (@TSA) May 11, 2022

Knife try 🤦‍♀️!



Most of these #weapons are sharp, the decision to pack them in a carry-on was dull! This passenger gave our officers @Reagan_Airport 23 reminders of why they come to work. All knives, blades, and brass knuckles must be packed in checked bags.



Questions? @AskTSA pic.twitter.com/4JpHIdqllU — TSA (@TSA) May 10, 2022

Headed to the Kentucky Derby? The final straw is it's best to not wear this through security. Place it in your carry-on bag instead. Have questions but feeling a little horse? Our #AskTSA team is only a message away. They're available from 8am-6pm EDT, 7 days a week. pic.twitter.com/jlh25MRgae — TSA (@TSA) May 6, 2022

SPOILER ALERT: A gallon of milk is udder-ly too big to go in your carry-on. Don’t skim over this info! Beverages and #liquid items, like your cow juice, must be in containers 3.4 oz or less. Only 1% sure if something can fly? Don’t have a cow and reach out to our friends @AskTSA. pic.twitter.com/rrON5Q9Lin — TSA (@TSA) April 29, 2022

Can this really be considered axe-idental? Don’t be like this passenger @AlbanyAirport. Place all knives, blades and sharp objects in checked bags. Hatchet out more on what can or can’t go with our “#WhatCanIBring?” tool. Find the link buried here: https://t.co/NxsIIG9oHW pic.twitter.com/26b9FJ4VaG — TSA (@TSA) April 28, 2022

This isn’t the wurst bag we’ve ever seen. We aren't feeding you bologna here when we say solid foods are good to go in both carry-on and checked bags. Doesn’t matter how you stuff it in there either. Processing more questions? Avoid the meat sweats! @AskTSA here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SQCxnZBUka — TSA (@TSA) April 26, 2022

Canes? Okay! Swords…? No way! If your cane doubles as a sword, it will need to be placed in your checked luggage. Looking for more info on what can or can’t go? Check out our #WhatCanIBring tool. https://t.co/S3mtG5xIAT pic.twitter.com/gOnjpBsVjM — TSA (@TSA) April 21, 2022

This brush might keep you looking sharp, but you'll have to put it in a checked bag for your trip. Daggers and blades are not allowed through the checkpoint. For more info on what can or can’t go, check out our #WhatCanIBring tool. https://t.co/S3mtG5xIAT pic.twitter.com/JveeAwRINT — TSA (@TSA) April 18, 2022

Be the sharpest tool in the shed on your next travel adventure! Tools without blades measuring 7 inches or less (when fully assembled) are allowed in carry-on bags. Anything larger or with a blade needs to be in a checked bag. Questions? @AskTSA will help! #ProhibitedItemsWeek pic.twitter.com/zq4352bSil — TSA (@TSA) April 15, 2022

It’s baseball season! If you’re traveling with your favorite bat it doesn’t belong in a carry-on. Place club like items in checked bags. This includes golf clubs, hockey sticks and pool cues. Visit our “What Can I Bring?” tool, here: https://t.co/FKxDh3U5Ry #ProhibitedItemsWeek pic.twitter.com/Bo7nVVBzN4 — TSA (@TSA) April 14, 2022

What self-defense weapons are allowed in carry-on? You can reference our "What Can I Bring?" tool, here: https://t.co/KulsC9ZmF3 #ProhibitedItemsWeek — TSA (@TSA) April 13, 2022

Traveling with your self-defense weapons? Make sure to pack items such as stun guns, pepper spray and nun-chuks in your checked bags. More questions on these items? Our @AskTSA team won’t take offense! Find them on Twitter from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET) every day. #ProhibitedItemsWeek pic.twitter.com/w2XFKut1XC — TSA (@TSA) April 12, 2022

It’s not cleaver to leave this item in your carry-on bag. Don't be like this passenger @FlyABE_. All knives and blades must be packed in checked bags. Looking for more sharp tips? Visit our “What Can I Bring?” tool, here: https://t.co/KYMXkx3goJ #ProhibitedItemsWeek pic.twitter.com/fmckkYyxA4 — TSA (@TSA) April 11, 2022

Our sharp-eyed officers @flylogan made this very edgy discovery in, wait for it... A BABY CARRIER! You should know that knives of any kind can NEVER go in a carry-on. But, if you simply must travel with your butcher knife, check it in instead. More, here: https://t.co/akuunWhGyG. pic.twitter.com/wS8uv5VgeD — TSA (@TSA) April 5, 2022

A #replica of a grenade or any explosive device doesn't belong at an airport. These items aren’t permitted in carry-on or checked bags. Don’t be like this passenger @LGAAirport! Leave items like this at home. Need more tips on what can or can’t go? Contact our @AskTSA team! pic.twitter.com/GCy7sENFQi — TSA (@TSA) March 29, 2022

Our officers continue to discover a large number of firearms in carry-on bags. Firearms and ammunition must always be properly packaged and placed in checked bags. Don’t be like this person at @AUStinAirport and leave it in your carry-on. More, here: https://t.co/hJCZUfbgRl pic.twitter.com/BtYpjyaieQ — TSA (@TSA) March 25, 2022

Early this morning @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered approximately $10k hidden inside a slow cooker. Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but @MassStatePolice eventually cleared the passenger and the money. pic.twitter.com/7DbSJsKAsI — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) February 17, 2022

Allow us to pepper out the rules once again on traveling with realistic replica weapons. If you don’t want us to get jalapeño business, it’s best to leave these items at home or in your car. The car might get a liiiiitttle spicy though if hot sauce does freeze. Questions? @AskTSA pic.twitter.com/Xw8iTfbHVv — TSA (@TSA) February 15, 2022

If you’re heading out on a #ValentinesDay date, you want to look your best. Some might want to look… stunning. If you’re flying, don’t forget to double-check your bags. Even small lipstick stun guns, like this found @DFWAirport, can’t fly in your purse. https://t.co/S3mtG5xIAT pic.twitter.com/Ke8RLY6282 — TSA (@TSA) February 10, 2022

Wild Bill himself would be disappointed you left this in your carry-on. Don’t be like this person @JFKAirport. All #knives, including knives shaped like guns and bullets must go in checked bags. Roundup more info on this, here: https://t.co/4NdjMuGI2h #ProhibitedInCarryOn pic.twitter.com/HSeotBWAKO — TSA (@TSA) February 4, 2022

We love the random bottle of Walmart ranch.

Know an easy way to get your liquid(s) through security? Ensure the #liquids are 3.4oz or less in carry-on. All items need to fit within a single quart size bag, one per passenger. Certain items are exempt from this policy. More on that, here: https://t.co/AoZkWUnEpu pic.twitter.com/GuROUuQmea — TSA (@TSA) February 2, 2022

Who drives a stick shift anymore? Better yet who drives one with a grenade knob shifter? Don’t be like this person @FlyBGR and bring it to the airport. All realistic replica explosives need to be left in your car or at home. More on this, here: https://t.co/GzahcV05Gp #Prohibited pic.twitter.com/95YFtu57Mc — TSA (@TSA) January 26, 2022

What do stun guns and pepper spray have in common? They don’t belong in carry-on bags. This shocking discovery was found in a passenger’s carry-on @DallasLoveField. Place self defense items in checked bags. More info? Visit our “What Can I Bring?” tool : https://t.co/r17MLNESzZ pic.twitter.com/4H1TaNnSrw — TSA (@TSA) January 12, 2022

