Chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash near Galleria area, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash near the Galleria area Monday.

Police were called to the 9700 block of Westheimer around 5:33 a.m. for reports about a stolen vehicle. Officers said when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, the driver took off.

The chase ended due to the suspected driver crashing the vehicle on Sage near Alabama, HPD.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.