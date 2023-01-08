Woman shot, killed following possible domestic violence incident in Sugar Land, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot, killed in her backyard following a domestic violence incident in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at her home in Sugar Land, police said.

Officers with Sugar Land Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Drive near New Territory Drive at around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire from neighbors.

When they arrived, police said they found the woman, identified as 28-year-old Wendy Duan, in the backyard. Paramedics arrived at the home and pronounced her dead.

According to investigators, Duan was the only one in the home.

A possible suspect was identified by investigators, but his identity was not released at this time as he possibly fled the scene.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.