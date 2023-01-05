Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Houston back in December.

Derek Sam Anderson has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joshua Davis.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street around 3:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Davis lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Anderson was later identified as the shooter after officers released photos of three persons of interest to the public. He was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

The other two persons of interest are believed to be witnesses to the shooting and are not being charged, according to investigators.