Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating after a man was fatally shot in east Houston Wednesday.

HPD units responded to reports of gunfire near the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street by neighbors.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man possibly in his 30′s with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the street. The man was pronounced dead by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department, HPD said.

According to investigators, no one in the area said they saw what happened.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.