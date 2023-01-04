Weekend closure: Eastbound main lanes of I-10 will be closed for repair of railroad bridge

HOUSTON – The eastbound main lanes of Interstate 10 in Houston will be closed to motorists this weekend.

The portion of the interstate between the intersection of I-10 and I-69 and the intersection of I-10 and McCarty Street will be shut down. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and reopen at 5 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Via release Union Pacific said the closure is needed to permanently repair an overhead railroad bridge as safely and as quickly as possible for work crews and the public.

The bridge was damaged Dec. 14 after being hit by a semitrailer truck.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes and prepare for delays and detours.

Recommended detours:

1. Motorists traveling Interstate 69 northbound:

Continue onto I-610 to I-10 West to Exit 773A Exit (Wayside)

2. Motorists traveling Interstate 69 southbound:

Continue onto I-45 Southbound to I-610 to I-10 West to Exit 773A (Wayside)

3. Motorist traveling Interstate 10 eastbound:

Continue onto I-69 North or I-69 South

Take I-610 to I-10 West to Exit 773A (Wayside).

MORE: Long term total closure begins due to the 59/610 project

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.