Recognize him? Police searching for man who robbed convivence store in Pasadena on Christmas Day

PASADENA – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man they say robbed and threatened a convenience store employee on Christmas day.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 2600 block of S. Richey around 1:15 p.m.

Officers said the suspect walked up to the clerk, who was standing behind the counter, placed his hands in his pocket and demanded money from the cash register. When the clerk hesitated, officers said the suspect told her he had a gun and to hurry up. The clerk then complied and gave the suspect the money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. He is described as a Hispanic man, 30 to 35 years old, 5′4 to 5′5, 140 to 150 pounds, wearing a big black backpack, grey gloves, a ski mask with only the eye area exposed and a green ski mask.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.