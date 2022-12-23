Homeless man dies after falling into fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON – A man has died after falling into a fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD responded to a death investigation in the 2700 block of Scott Street around 2:45 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man that died from being burnt alive. Police said they searched the area for surveillance video and learned the man was living in a vacant lot.

According to investigators, the man and a friend walked over to the lot and the man sat down in a wheelchair. It is believed he was intoxicated, investigators said. Police said the friend then left and went back to working in a nearby store. Shortly after, the fire got bigger and the victim fell into the flames, HPD said.

Officers described the incident as being tragic. A medical examiner has been requested.