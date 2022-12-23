Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, splits in half in southwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree and split in half in southwest Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.
HPD responded to reports of a major crash in the 7000 block of S. Gessner around 2:45 a.m.
Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a single sedan that had crashed into a tree.
According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. When the sedan left the road, it struck a tree, HPD said.
Police said the car was split in half upon the impact.
The driver, who was described by police as a Hispanic male, was reportedly the only occupant in the car. He was trapped inside the car and needed to be extricated, investigators said.
Officers said one person witnessed the crash.