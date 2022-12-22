Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say

TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Thomas Watson, 37, has been charged with theft.

The incident, which happened on Dec. 19, was captured on ring surveillance video, investigators said.

According to documents, around 5:20 a.m., Thomas entered the grounds of an industrial supply company in the 26000 block of Tomball Parkway Northwest. He then went to work stealing items from the property.

Watson allegedly cut the locks off of trailers on the property, then entered them and removed items, which he loaded into his vehicle. He also cut copper wires, adding them to his collection of stolen loot.

Then, it seems, his luck ran out.

Video shows the thief trying to cut through the thick power cable of a circuit box, trying to get more copper, then abruptly stopping. Investigators said he failed to cut off the power first, so the line was still “hot,” and he shocked himself, documents state.

Possibly rattled, Watson fled the scene, leaving his Texas Driver’s License behind.

Investigators used that to identify him as the person seen on the video.

The multiple electrical cables, locks, extension cords, ring cameras and copper wires Watson took, in addition to damages he caused in the office and trailers on the property, totaled at least $21,300 in loss, documents state.

Records show Watson has a lengthy criminal history with prior charges including theft, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle and possession.

A motion for sufficient bail document shows the District Attorney’s Office requested bail to be set at $20,000 for his latest alleged offense.