18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD

Bradlyn Alex Mckay, 18, is charged with capital murder in the 184th State District Court.

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department.

Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas.

On Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 11575 Bissonnet Street around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Palacios and Rojas shot multiple times in the parking lot of a convenience store. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

After an investigation, Mckay was identified as the shooter and was arrested in Louisiana on Dec. 20. He will soon be extradited to Harris County.