2 men shot, killed at store in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at a store in southwest Houston Thursday.

HPD received reports of a shooting at a store located at 11575 Bissonet around 11 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found two men who were dead with gunshot wounds.

According to HPD, the suspect and victims were on the side of the store. There was an altercation and the suspect shot the two victims with a pistol. The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

Police said no witnesses stuck around at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting may have been drug-related or gang-related.

Officers are reportedly looking at surveillance video of the shooting.