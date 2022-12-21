Man charged in west Houston murder allegedly told investigators he had troubled past, planned to ‘shoot first person who walked by him’

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston on Nov. 4. Emerson Giovanni Hernandez, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Graylon Rucker, 40.

Two Spring Branch Police Department officers were on patrol when they heard multiple gunshots in the 700 block of Country Place Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rucker dead. The Medical Examiner said Rucker suffered multiple wounds to the head, torso and extremities.

An investigation revealed that Rucker was playing dice with others at a nearby smoke shop. Surveillance video shows Rucker walking away from the store, heading northbound. Investigators observed a male suspect park a gray or silver four-door truck with the hazard lights flashing on the street. The suspect exited the truck, walked to the parking lot and began shooting. When Rucker fell to the ground, the suspect stood over him, firing several more times. The suspect then got back into his truck and fled the scene, documents state.

Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting (Houston Police Department)

Investigators interviewed other witnesses who were at the dice game. One man told them that one of the players became angry after losing to Rucker. The man, who was described as heavy-set, got into an altercation with Rucker before he left.

The witness told investigators that he was talking on the phone with Rucker when he heard gunshots and did not hear Rucker speak after that. Worried, he drove the direction he believed Rucker had walked, and discovered him lying on the ground.

A composite sketch of the suspect, surveillance video and a photo of the truck, a silver or gold-colored 2001 to 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, were released to the public on October 6.

Evidence showed that, although the heavy-set man argued with Rucker after the dice game, it does not appear that he was the person who killed him.

Subsequent investigation identified Hernandez as the suspect in the case. In addition to the surveillance footage police obtained, investigators were able to match shell casings found at the murder scene to a weapon sold at a pawn shop.

It was then learned that Hernandez was in custody on an unrelated charge in Rusk County, Texas.

Detectives went there to question him about Rucker’s fatal shooting.

While being questioned, Hernandez allegedly admitted to the shooting, but did not connect it to the dice game.

He allegedly told detectives that he was abused as a child and his younger brother died two years ago from a drug overdose.

Hernandez said, earlier that day, he was watching the news and learned that kids had been killed in that area. He said he does not like individuals who sell drugs, gamble and abuse children due to trauma from his past, according to investigators.

Hernandez allegedly drove to the area, which is where his deceased brother was known to buy drugs, and observed a group of males standing outside. One of them was Rucker.

He said he then drove a block down and decided to “wait by the parking lot and shoot the first person from the group once they walked by him,” documents state.

Hernandez allegedly told investigators that when Rucker passed by, he approached and opened fire.

The District Attorney accepted and moved forward with a charge of murder against Hernandez.