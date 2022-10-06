Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man.

On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.

The officers went to the 700 block of County Place Drive, where they found Graylon Rucker, 40, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department. Multiple fired rounds were also recovered.

During the investigation, police learned that a man parked a gray or silver four-door truck with the hazard lights flashing on the street. The suspect allegedly got out of the truck, walked to the parking lot and shot Rucker multiple times. The suspect then reportedly got back into his truck and fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows the truck, a silver or gold-colored 2001 to 2004 Chevrolet Silverado:

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.