Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season.

This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate.

On Saturday, the Angels By Nature team met up on the corner of Congress and Chartess to bless those without homes with jackets ahead of the freeze.

Astros star Lance McCullers also joined Trae as the pair passed out Christmas trees last week.

