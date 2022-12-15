Rapper Trae Tha Truth, Astros star Lance McCullers Jr., Kroger team up to gift Christmas trees and ornaments to needy Houston families

Hundreds of Houston families lined up to take part in a Christmas tree giveaway on Wednesday night.

The event was put together thanks to rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Kroger.

“That’s where my energy comes from. People ask you what motivates, what drives you, and it’s always the fact of allowing people to see that they can breathe, that they can exhale and know that somebody’s got their back,” said Trae.

A total of 100 trees were given out along with ornaments to brighten up each family’s holiday.

“We don’t have a lot of money so we can’t afford a lot of stuff, and this is just a big thing to us,” said 10-year-old Keanu Simon.

McCullers said once he learned about the event, he knew he had to get involved.

“My family has been selling Christmas trees to the Tampa Bay area since 1964. So, Christmas and Christmas trees are a big part of my life,” McCullers Jr. said. “I think being able to be around a tree with your family around during the holidays is one of the most special times and that’s why it meant a lot.