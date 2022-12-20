‘God provided a way’: Spencer Solves It team helps families in need this holiday season

HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year.

Family prepares for no gifts on Christmas

With just a week to go before Christmas, tears come quickly and painfully for the Edwards family. Parents Tasha and Araz hold on to hope as they brace for a giftless end of the year. Araz says he knows what it’s like to get nothing at Christmas because he grew up poor in the 5th Ward and struggled to find work for more than a year.

“To not get anything, and it’s Christmas time, I know how it feels. I’ve been there before, and I didn’t want them to ever experience that,” Araz shares.

“Finances for us are very tight,” Tasha tells us. “We’re in a little bit over our head, you know, we’re a little bit over our head.”

Tasha and her husband Araz keep the joy by playing games with their five adorable foster children, two-year-old Nala, four-year-old Ryana, five-year-old Ryquarius, nine-year-old Rickiah, and 18-year-old Kimora.

For 2022 "Christmas Miracles" Reporter Bill Spencer meets families in the Houston area who need a little extra help this year. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It’s all part of a brave effort by the two to keep their kids from thinking about Christmas because this year there just isn’t going to be one. To make matters worse, all five of Edward’s foster children have come from abusive households where drugs, neglect, and violence were part of everyday life.

Child Protective Services rescued the children from all of that, and the Edwards agreed to take them all in to keep them from getting split up.

“I wanted these children to stay together. I wanted them to still be in a family. I wanted them to know that somebody is fighting for them,” Tasha said.

Spencer Solves It team saves Christmas

The Spencer Solves It Team, with the help of Innovative Lasers of Houston owner Laura Alexis and Academy Sports and Outdoors, heard of the Edward’s family story and fought to save their Christmas. Innovative Lasers of Houston gave the family $1,500 to start the holidays.

“They’ll be able to buy a Christmas tree, ornaments, and put toys underneath the tree,” Alexis said.

Plus, Academy Sports and Outdoors helped by giving each child a tailor-made bicycle.

“We really want to make sure as many kids as possible get the best Christmas present,” said Tyler Sumrall with Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“I mean they’re like really happy. All they wanted was bikes,” said the oldest, Kimora.

The Christmas joy also overwhelming for both parents.

“We didn’t know where Christmas was going to come from or how we were going to do it, but god provided a way,” said Araz.

“I would like to say Thank You all for helping us provide Christmas for these kids,” Tasha added.

Do you need help paying bills this holiday season?

For our “Christmas Miracles” series the Spencer Solves It team is working to help several families this holiday season. We’ve already chosen the families from the hundreds of emails we received. If you need help paying utility bills, there are several organizations that can help. Scroll down on this “Ask Amy” article for a list of places to call.