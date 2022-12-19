Suspect shot after brutal fight with 2 officers on METRORail charged with assault, HPD says

Talmadge Blount, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who was shot following a brutal fight with two METRO police officers while aboard a light rail train on Saturday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. on a METRORail platform in the 4500 block of Main Street.

According to Houston police, two METRO officers approached Blount on the platform, advised him that he was trespassing and ordered him to leave. The suspect, however, refused and threatened to kill the officers if they tried to put handcuffs on him.

Officers attempted to detain Blount, but he continued to threaten them and entered a railcar, police said.

The officers followed the suspect into the railcar and, as they attempted to take him into custody, he pushed and kicked one officer in the knee, causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. That officer deployed his taser, but it struck the second METRO officer, who was involved in a physical altercation with Blount. The tased officer was unable to get off the ground and Blount allegedly jumped on top of him and grabbed him by the throat.

Fearing for the safety of his fellow officer, the officer with the knee injury discharged his duty weapon at the suspect, striking him multiple times, police said.

Paramedics transported Blount to a local hospital in stable condition, where he remained as of Monday.

Paramedics also transported the METRO officer with the knee injury to the hospital.

As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents occurring in the Houston city limits, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.