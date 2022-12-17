Shooting on METRORail leaves 1 shot, officer injured in north Houston, police say

The shooting involves two METRO police officers, but because it happened within the city limits, Houston police responded to the scene. Assistant Chief Kevin Deese says the officers stopped a person on Main Street.

HOUSTON – A person was shot inside a METRORail train on Saturday, according to Houston police.

Officials say the incident took place in the 4500 block of Main Street near Ruth Street at around 2:20 p.m.

The shooting involves two METRO police officers, but because it happened within the city limits, Houston police responded to the scene.

Assistant Chief Kevin Deese says the officers stopped a person on Main Street.

When officers approached the suspect, they say he threatened to kill them. During the encounter, a METRORail train pulled up and the suspect ran on. The officers followed him, and it quickly turned into a fight. Both officers ended up on the ground in a struggle with the suspect.

Officers used a taser, but it was not effective. According to witnesses, one of the officers was on the ground in a chokehold.

“The second officer discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect in the lower extremities and they were able to subdue him and take him into custody after that,” Assistant Chief Kevin Deese said.

It’s unclear why officers were stopping the suspect. A witness told KPRC he heard what happened and pulled out his phone to record the incident.

“He even threw his hands up like ‘Just let me go.’ He was like, ‘Leave me alone.’ They followed him on the train. You could hear two taster shots and all of a sudden, it was four gunshots on the train. They shot four times at this man with a train full of people,” the witness said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer was transported. The second officer was treated on the scene.