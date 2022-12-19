Law enforcement officials give tips on staying safe while holiday shopping

HARRIS COUNTY – Christmas is one week away, and law enforcement agencies want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says thieves will be looking for potential victims. He says don’t leave valuable items in your car and be sure to make safe transactions.

On Saturday, a couple was shot over a pair of Jordan. They met with a man at Sheldon Lake State Park on Garrett Road near the Sam Houston Parkway at around 9 p.m.

The sheriff says there are ways you can safely sell items in person.

Try to find a safe location to complete an online transaction like the police or fire department.

Make sure the location is busy and there is a lot of activity.

Don’t meet anyone alone or at night. Bring a family member or friend.

“If possible, try not to exchange information. Especially if it’s being complete with some type of debit/credit card. Perhaps use a safer portal like PayPal. Also, if you are taking cash, make sure you only take enough cash to complete that transaction,” he said.

The sheriff says if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

Also, during the holidays, deputies will increase patrol around shopping centers and malls in the Houston area.