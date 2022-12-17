Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say

A man and a woman were shot at a park over a pair of Jordans in northeast Harris County, deputies say

A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening.

According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon Lake State Park on Garrett Road near the Sam Houston Parkway at around 9 p.m.

Investigators said the couple met with the suspect to possibly purchase a pair of “Jordans” shoes.

After a discussion took place, deputies said he pulled out a gun and opened fire at them.

The man was hit in the chest and leg while the woman was hit in the chest, deputies said. He remains in critical condition while the woman is in stable condition.

Deputies said it is unclear if the suspect took anything from the couple.

A description of the suspect is unavailable at this time.

A crashed red sedan was found at the scene, but it was unknown who it belonged to.