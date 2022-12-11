2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in north Montgomery County, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A head-on collision in north Montgomery County left two people dead and another critically hurt early Sunday, according to authorities.

It happened after 1 a.m. along State Highway 105 near South Walker Road between Cut and Shoot and Cleveland.

Investigators said the driver of a Nissan crossed the center lane and struck a Chevrolet SUV.

A driver and their passenger inside the Nissan died at the scene. Investigators said it is unclear what caused the driver to swerve to the other side.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities battled through heavy rain in the area throughout the investigation.

Investigators believe the driver of the Chevrolet was intoxicated at the time of the crash, however, they don’t believe they were at fault.