Woman fatally struck by pickup truck while walking with husband in Baytown, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking with her husband in Baytown Tuesday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 7500 block of Garth Road around 9:56 p.m.

HCSO units said when they arrived at the scene, they located a woman who was already dead.

According to investigators, a 2003 Chevy pickup truck was traveling southbound on Garth Road. Deputies said at the same time, a married couple was walking across Garth Road, but they were not at a crosswalk. Deputies said the couple was in the first lane when a vehicle in front of the pickup truck slowed down quickly, but the couple kept walking. The pickup truck reportedly changed to the right lane and struck the woman, who hadn’t made it across yet.

Deputies said there is fog in the area and it was hard to see anyone walking across the roadway.

The man was not injured during the incident, investigators said.

HCSO said the driver did not show signs of intoxication.