Woman shot during carjacking outside check cashing business in SW Houston; possible suspect detained after chase: HPD

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A possible shooting suspect has been detained after a short chase, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a PLS Check Cashing business located on Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Houston police said one person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Shortly after the shooting, police detained the possible shooter after a chase near the 8300 block of Braeburn Valley.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

