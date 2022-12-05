Woman shot during carjacking outside check cashing business in SW Houston; possible suspect detained after chase: HPD

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A possible shooting suspect has been detained after a short chase, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a PLS Check Cashing business located on Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Houston police said one person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Shortly after the shooting, police detained the possible shooter after a chase near the 8300 block of Braeburn Valley.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 6200 Bellaire. Adult female shot during a carjacking was transported to the hospital. Patrol, TAC and FOX located the stolen vehicle and a possible suspect. 202 pic.twitter.com/EpL0TwWGz3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.