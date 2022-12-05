Texas leads the nation in animal shelter deaths, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. The organization says for every 10 dogs that enter an animal shelter here, only four are adopted.

That means the rest are euthanized.

Shelters and rescues across the Houston region are struggling to address the issue of thousands of animals roaming freely in our communities.

“We do our best to make sure that every animal that comes through our doors gets the proper medical treatment and gets their chance, a second chance is really our goal,” said Macey Staes, Marketing Coordinator for the Houston Humane Society. “But it’s hard because when there’s no space left what do we do with these people walking in?”

This Wednesday, KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway will host a live roundtable discussion on the crisis facing local animal shelters.

Watch “Around the Table with Animal Advocates” Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Do you have a question for our panel of animal welfare experts? Fill out the form below.

_

RELATED LINKS: