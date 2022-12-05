RodeoHouston tickets go on sale Thursday for Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks, Chainsmokers | Here’s what you need to know

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 02: Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the 7th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for K-LOVE Fan Awards)

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Monday that tickets are going on sale this Thursday for three entertainers slated to perform at the 2023 Rodeo.

Lauren Daigle will appear on March 2, 2023, The Chainsmokers are scheduled for March 10 and Cody Jinks will take center stage on March 13.

Here’s what you need to know.

On Dec. 8, the online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through AXS Ticketing, via rodeohouston.com.

PRICING INFORMATION:

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. NRG Stadium Map

Upper Level: $25 – $30

Loge Level: $40

Club Level: $50 – $55

Field Level: $44

Chairman’s Club: $150 (includes food and hosted bar)

Action Seats: $155 (includes hearty hors d’oeuvres and cash bar)

The online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.

Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.

A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

About Lauren DaigleBorn and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, Lauren Daigle grew up surrounded by blues and Cajun musical influences. She continued her musical aspirations and attended Louisiana State University where she was a part of the LSU Choir. Daigle was a contestant on American Idol in 2010 and 2012 but launched into fame when she signed a music contract with Centricity Music and released her first single, “Light of the World.” This led her to traveling around within the Christian music scene. In 2015, she released her album, How Can it Be, which produced three No. 1 songs, including “O’Lord,” “First” and her GRAMMY nominated song, “Trust in You.”

Her triple-platinum song, “You Say,” was a part of her Look Up Child album – and was the No. 1 longest running track to debut on any weekly Billboard chart. So far in her career, Daigle is a two-time GRAMMY, four-time American Music Award and a seven-time Billboard Music Award winner. She has a strong fan base with more than a billion worldwide streams and sold-out shows in multiple countries including the United States, England, France, Australia and Germany.

About The ChainsmokersThe Chainsmokers are an American electronic DJ duo who have been working together since 2012. Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart are the DJs that make up the Chainsmokers group. Taggart was born and raised in Freeport, Maine, and Pall grew up in Westchester County, New York. They took the music scene by storm in 2014 when they went from remixing indie artists songs to releasing their own song “Selfie,” that became a top 20 single in multiple countries. The dynamic pair have climbed their way to the top of being some of the most successful EDM DJs out there.

The Chainsmokers credit their musical influences to music icons Pharrell Williams and DJ Deadmau5, as well as the alternative group Twenty One Pilots. The pair have won multiple awards and have landed at the top of the Billboard’s chart with their song, “Closer” featuring singer-songwriter, Halsey. Their hit track “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring American singer Daya became their first top 5 single, as well as earned them a GRAMMY Award. Their new Album So Far So Good, released in early 2022, is the duos fourth album featuring well known songs like “Riptide” and “High.”

About Cody JinksTexas native Cody Jinks was born in Haltom City, Texas, just outside of Fort Worth. He grew up on country music and learned how to play guitar from his father. Jinks originally led a metal band named Unchecked Aggression, though he went back to his roots of writing country music when they broke up. Cody Jinks’ fifth album, I’m Not the Devil, took off and landed at No. 4 on Billboard’s Country Album Chart. While this was not his first album, it landed him a large fan base more than a decade into his career.

Jinks is the largest independent country artist and unveils a different type of country music by incorporating rock, blues, and soul music into his songs. He has trailblazed the way for new country artists on the unconventional methods of “off the radio” country music, which his fans strongly relate to. Cody Jinks is the first independent country artist to have a Platinum record. His songs “Loud & Heavy,” and “Hippies and Cowboys,” both went Gold without a single play on the radio.

The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.