Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that Christian music singer Lauren Daigle will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut on March 2.

Tickets for her performance will go on sale on Dec. 8 at rodeohouston.com.

Country music superstar and Conroe native Parker McCollum will be the opening act on the entertainer lineup.

The Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19.