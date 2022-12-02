Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred

HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency.

Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.

Houston Police say an 84-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at the post office when she accidentally hit her gas pedal, instead of the brake, causing her vehicle to crash through the front lobby.

The vehicle struck 58-year-old Karen Keagan, a mother of two who was at the post office mailing a college care package to one of her daughters. Keagan did not survive her injuries.

The elderly driver was rushed to the hospital as a precaution, where it was determined she wasn’t impaired.

Keagan is being remembered as a pure spirit rooted in her faith. She worked at Chapelwood United Methodist Church for the last five years, the place she’s gone to church for more than a decade.

“Her deep devotion not only to her family but to the individuals around her is just phenomenal,” said Bobby Wooley, the church’s director of communications. “Tragedy happens and it’s super unfortunate and we just remember all the families that are involved.”

USPS representatives also expressed condolences and updated the public on the service operations.

“The Postal Service is saddened by the incident that occurred and we extend our deepest sympathy to all parties involved,” the agency announced, further stating, “we apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused by this temporary suspension.”

During the suspension, retail services will be offered at the following alternate locations:

Westchase Post Office

836 S. Gessner Rd.

Houston, Texas 77063-9944

John Dunlop Post Office

8728 Beverly Hill St.

Houston, Texas 77063-9998

P.O. Box services will remain at the Debra Sue Schatz Station and customers may retrieve items during these hours:

Mon - Fri, 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat., 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sun - P.O. Box Lobby Closed

As a reminder, the Post Office always is open at www.usps.com. The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions of our website, anytime and anywhere.

