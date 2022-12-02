‘Cherish your loved ones’ | Mother of 2 killed in west Houston post office crash identified

HOUSTON – A 58-year-old mother of two going to the post office to mail a package to one of her daughters at college was killed Wednesday when a driver slammed into the United States Postal Service building in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road.

Karen Keagan is being remembered as a pure spirit rooted in her faith. She worked at Chapelwood United Methodist Church for the last five years, the place she’s gone to church for more than a decade.

“Her deep devotion not only to her family but to the individuals around her is just phenomenal,” said Bobby Wooley, the church’s director of communications. “Tragedy happens and it’s super unfortunate and we just remember all the families that are involved.”

He said she interacted with the church staff every day, just like she did Wednesday before the shocking accident that killed her.

Houston Police say an 84-year-old woman pulling into a parking spot at the post office accidentally hit her gas pedal instead of the brake before crashing through the front lobby, where she struck and killed Keagan. Investigators said the driver was rushed to the hospital as a precaution, where it was determined she wasn’t impaired.

“We’re praying for her and her family as well,” Wooley said. “The impact on everybody is just … unfathomable.”

Keagan’s church family is now mourning and hoping the heartache can be a lesson to others.

“Cherish your loved ones. Make sure that you say hi to everybody. Make sure that you take the time to really be able to devote to those relationships,” Wooley said.

The 84-year-old driver is not expected to face charges related to the crash.

The post office remained boarded up and the lobby was still closed Thursday night. The USPS hasn’t said when it will reopen.