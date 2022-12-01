Woman fatally struck by driver who accidentally hit gas pedal, crashed into USPS building in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a driver accidentally crashed into United States Postal Service office in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 9200 block of Rogerdale.

Authorities said an elderly woman was pulling into the post office and thought she was hitting her brakes but accidentally hit the gas. The elderly woman hit another woman who was walking into the post office at the same time. The woman died at the scene.

Police said there were no indications of intoxication and the elderly woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The District Attorney’s Office will determine if the driver will face any charges.