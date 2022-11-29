Free holiday meals: Check out food, assistance options for Houstonians in need this season

HOUSTON – Organizations across the city are hosting holiday meal distribution events to help Houstonians.

Thousands of meals will be prepared and offered for free to those in need.

Here are free meal events happening in Houston. (KPRC 2 will update this article as more opportunities are released.):

City Wide Club

City Wide Club will host its annual Sit’n Sup (Dine-In) or Grab’n Go (Drive-Thru) on Christmas Eve Day, Saturday, Dec. 24, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Families can receive free hot meals, toys for children, free haircuts, clothes and new bicycles, among other things.

HEB Feast of Sharing

H-E-B will celebrate the holiday season by distributing 5,000 holiday meals as part of its annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration. With the help of the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen, H-E-B Partners (employees) and volunteers will pass out a box of fresh and non-perishable holiday items and four, hot holiday meals per car (patrons must be in a vehicle to be served) on a first come, first served basis. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that include more than 340,000 meals served during 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Launched in 1989, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing gives the company an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers and invites everyone to enjoy a holiday meal. In the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly four million meals.

West Houston Assistance Ministries

West Houston Assistance Ministries is giving 600 families gift cards to purchase their Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. In addition, 1,200 kids, of all ages, will receive $25 gift cards. Click HERE to donate gift cards. Distribution for Christmas meals is Dec. 8, 2022 and distribution for Christmas toys is Dec. 13, 2022. We’ll share more information about this event as soon as it becomes available.

Have you heard about a food event that we missed? Leave the information in the comments or email acochran@kprc.com so people can use this page as a resource guide throughout the season.